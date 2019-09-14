XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/09/2019 - 12:06 BST

I Can’t Wait For Leeds United Game – Barnsley Boss

 




Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel has admitted he is relishing Sunday's visit from promotion contenders Leeds United and is expecting a good atmosphere at Oakwell for the derby clash.

Action in the Championship is set to resume this weekend after the international break, with Marcelo Bielsa taking his Leeds team to Oakwell.   


 



The match will have an added factor because it is a local derby and Stendel expects the atmosphere to be as electric as it usually is for such occasions.

The Barnsley manager also took time to insist that the players and the support staff work throughout the season to be part of such games and his team will prepare to play the clash to the best of their ability and are dying to take to the pitch on Sunday.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I’m looking forward to playing this game – this is why we work in football", Stendel said at a press conference.



"It will be a great atmosphere and I’ve prepared myself for it.

"Leeds are a big club and I can’t wait for the game on Sunday.” 
 


Barnsley have picked up just five points from their opening six Championship games this season, losing three times.

Stendel's men shipped three goals in a 3-1 loss against Luton Town in their last match at Oakwell and Leeds will start the game as strong favourites to secure all three points.  
 