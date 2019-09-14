I’m In Great Place Now – Tottenham Star Keen To Kick On After Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies says that he now feels in a great place and ready to kick on after putting a spell on the sidelines behind him.



The Wales international has just returned to action following a groin injury, which forced him to undergo surgery in June.













The 26-year-old missed his club's entire pre-season campaign, but returned to action recently as a late second half substitute against Newcastle United.



Davies was also on the bench for the Lilywhites when they took on their London rivals Arsenal before the international break and then clocked the full 90 minutes for Wales against Belarus on Monday.





Reflecting on his time out, the full-back said that he had to push himself through last season in order to reach the mark of 40 games. Now he is looking to get going again as he bids to start playing regularly again.







“I’ve had six weeks of grind, six weeks of working hard and I feel like I’m in a great place now and hopefully that will reflect in my performances”, Davies told his club's official site.



“I’m buzzing that I managed to get 90 minutes for Wales as well.





“There are times when it has been tough. I didn’t get a pre-season with the boys, I was just at the training ground in the gym running every day getting fit. That’s really tough.



“I battled through a lot last season because I didn’t want to miss much football. I pushed through and ended up playing 40 games. I was needed, and you get through it."



The defender insists that when recovering from injury, patience is needed.



“You have to be patient coming back from these injuries, you realise you need a couple of weeks of training in your legs before you can start to think about playing.



"Now I just want to work my way back into the team.”



Davies will hope to be in action for Tottenham again when they take on Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

