The Plan Worked – Chelsea Star Hails Strategy As Wolves Crushed 5-2

Follow @insidefutbol





Hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham has saluted Chelsea's game plan after they eased to a comprehensive 5-2 win away at Wolves.



Chelsea pulled ahead on the half hour mark through Fikayo Tomori, who hit a superb, curling effort from around 30 yards out which beat Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal.













Just three minutes later and it was 2-0 to the visitors, with Abraham taking full advantage of the referee playing on following a foul on Mason Mount inside the box to score.



In the 40th minute it was 3-0 to Chelsea, with the Blues all over Wolves and Abraham connecting with a cross from Marcos Alonso to power a header into the back of the net.



Abraham had hit hat-trick in the 54th minute, turning Wolves defender Conor Coady on the edge of the penalty area and guiding his effort into the net.







Wolves then rallied and in the 69th minute had a goal back, with Romain Saiss scoring from a corner.



With six minutes to go the hosts then had a second, courtesy of summer signing Patrick Cutrone.



Chelsea though made sure the home side would not stage an unlikely comeback and added a fifth through Mount in stoppage time.



For hat-trick hero Abraham, Chelsea put a plan in place which worked perfectly at Molineux.



"Today the plan, it worked well.



"We were disappointed about the Sheffield United game and not coming away with all three points so we brought that disappointment into this game as motivation", Abraham was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We have trained really hard since coming back from internationals."



The striker is now hoping that the current campaign proves to be a dream season for him at Chelsea.



He added: "I hope this is my season. I have to keep working hard in every training session, every game.



"Every game I want to prove myself to the gaffer."

