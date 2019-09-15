XRegister
06 October 2018

15/09/2019 - 18:34 BST

Graeme Souness Speaking With Knowledge On Moise Kean – Everton Legend

 




Everton legend Andy Gray has insisted that Graeme Souness will have been speaking from a position of knowledge when he warned over Toffees new boy Moise Kean. 

Souness recently questioned why Juventus would be willing to let Kean, just 19 years old, depart for Everton this summer, with the manager turned pundit believing on the face of things it makes little sense.


 



The former Torino coach claimed that Kean's off the pitch activites are not the best and went on to compare him to Emmanuel Adebayor, who Arsenal sold to Manchester City.

Gray believes that Souness will have been speaking with some authority on the issue due to his contacts in Italian football.

 


The former Everton striker is hoping if there are any issues with Kean and any chance he may go down the wrong path, then the Toffees can take action to make sure he does not go off the rails.


 


Gray said on beIN SPORT: "There's absolutely no doubt that Graeme would not have been speaking without knowledge.

"He's got huge contacts in Italy, we know that.

 


"So there's a good chance that he was talking from an informed place.

"If there is a doubt I am hoping the club he's at, the players that are around him, the staff and coaches that are there and looking after him, if there is a thought he might go down the wrong road that Everton can direct him down the right road", the former Toffee added.

Kean came through the youth ranks at Juventus and was highly rated by the Turin-based club.

He is already a senior Italy international, having represented the country at multiple youth levels, and cost Everton an initial €27.5m to sign from Juventus.
 