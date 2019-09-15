He’s Definitely Blessed With This – Former Rangers Star On Brandon Barker

Follow @insidefutbol





Gordon Dalziel believes that Brandon Barker will prove to be a good player for Rangers and spotted a key strength the winger has when he came off the bench against Livingston on Saturday.



Rangers swooped to snap up Barker from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, adding to Steven Gerrard's attacking options.













He came off the bench to replace the injured Ryan Kent against Livingston on Saturday, scoring on his Ibrox bow as he helped Rangers to a 3-1 win and three Scottish Premiership points.



Former Rangers star Dalziel was impressed with how Barker took his goal and instantly spotted that the winger has pace to burn. Dalziel is also sure that hitting the back of the net will give the summer signing a big confidence boost.



He said on Radio Clyde post match: "The one thing he is blessed with is bags of pace.







"I've got to say that I think his goal will give him so much confidence.



"It was a terrific goal because when the ball came to him he just took a touch to his right and then fired into the roof of the net.



"He may be a big player in the next few weeks if Kent is a long term injury. Jordan Jones is missing as well, so he may have a big part to play.



"After his goal he looked like all the pressure had gone off his shoulders.



"I think he will be a decent player for Rangers", Dalziel added.



Barker will hope to have done enough in his substitute appearance to put himself in the picture to feature in the Europa League on Thursday against Feyenoord.

