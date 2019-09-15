XRegister
15/09/2019 - 21:19 BST

Leeds United Won’t Be Able To Sign Loanee, No-Sale Stance

 




Leeds United will not be able to sign Eddie Nketiah on a permanent basis from Arsenal, with the Gunners firmly against selling him. 

The Whites landed Nketiah on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal in the summer, beating Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf to his signature.


 



Nketiah is not yet starting matches in the Championship for Leeds, but has already caught the eye and a number of Whites fans are keen for him to be handed a spot in the team.

He came off the bench on Sunday at Oakwell to inspire Leeds to a 2-0 win, scoring the Whites' first and then being brought down in the penalty area for the spot-kick which handed the visitors their second.

 


If Nketiah can continue to impress at Leeds, calls for the club to sign him permanently are likely to grow.


 


However, according to The Athletic, Arsenal will not make Nketiah available for transfer as they value him too highly.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal might entertain another loan for the striker next summer though, with Unai Emery having a host of attacking options at the Emirates Stadium.

 


The 20-year-old has netted four goals in six appearances for Leeds so far this term and will be aiming to force his way into the team over the coming weeks.
 