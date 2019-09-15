XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/09/2019 - 22:09 BST

Three Leeds United Stars Beyond Kalvin Phillips Attracted Premier League Interest

 




Leeds United had interest from Premier League clubs in three players, beyond Kalvin Phillips, in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed. 

Marcelo Bielsa's men went close to winning promotion from the Championship last season and the swashbuckling style of play the Argentine put in place at Elland Road put Leeds' players in the shop window.


 



Fans were worried about the prospect of losing several stars to Premier League sides, but Leeds held firm and only sold Jack Clarke to a top flight club in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, while managing to loan him back.

But beyond Phillips they also had interest shown by top flight clubs in three other players.


 


According to The Athletic, Premier League sides also showed interest in defender Luke Ayling, midfielder Adam Forshaw and attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez.

However, Leeds managed to retain the trio, who are key men again at Elland Road as the club push for promotion.

 


Leeds will be desperate to make sure they win promotion this term as they look to put themselves in a strong position to resist further interest in their top performers next summer.
 