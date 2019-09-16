BBQ And Sailing Competition – Southampton’s Approach Over International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League club Southampton held a barbecue and a sailing competition to try and increase team bonding during the international break.



While the international break provides some players with the opportunity to represent their respective countries, it is a period to relax and take part in extra training sessions for those who are not called up by their nations.













European champions Liverpool gave their players a week off before getting back into training, while Manuel Pellegrini made sure his West Ham players did not take their foot off the pedal during the break with intensive training sessions.



Different teams see different opportunities during the international break and Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton found it to be the right time to work on the unity of the team.



2️⃣ back-to-back away clean sheets

3️⃣ successive wins on the road

4️⃣ unbeaten



There's no #MondayMotivaton needed today! 😇 pic.twitter.com/yNGwr5Z1j8 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 16, 2019



According to The Athletic, Saints conducted a barbecue and a sailing competition to bring the players closer during the international break.







The recreational activities included making Southampton summer arrivals Kevin Danso and Che Adams, who did not have international duty, feel at home.



They were also given extra training sessions as Hasenhutl attempted to make full use of the time afforded by the international break.





When club football returned to action at the end of the break, Southampton claimed a 1-0 away win against newcomers Sheffield United.

