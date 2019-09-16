I Had Time Of My Life At Newcastle United, Dutch Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Georginho Wijnaldum has warm words for Newcastle United and admits that he had the time of his life at St James' Park.



The midfielder played his part in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday, keeping intact the Reds' 100 per cent start to the Premier League this season and inflicting defeat on his former club.













Wijnaldum has established himself as a key man under Jurgen Klopp since joining Liverpool from Newcastle in the summer of 2016 and won the Champions League with the Reds last term.



He was given a warm reception by Newcastle fans at Anfield in Saturday's Premier League meeting and Wijnaldum has equally warm feelings towards the Magpies, revealing he will always be grateful to the club for their impact on his career.



Wijnaldum said on LFC TV post match: "I'm always thankful and grateful that Newcastle gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.







"There is a lot of times when players from Holland go abroad to play in another competition and it is quite difficult for them, but I think that Newcastle helped me a lot to improve myself and because of Newcastle I am here [at Liverpool].



"Unfortunately it was just one season and in that season we got relegated.



"But I had the time of my life there and I think that's why I performed so well and I could make a transfer to Liverpool.



"So if people talk about Newcastle I'm happy and I always say good things about the club because the club helped me to improve as a player and gave me the chance to play in the Premier League, and because of Newcastle I play for Liverpool", the Netherlands international added.



Newcastle signed Wijnaldum from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 and he clocked up 40 appearances for the Magpies, scoring eleven goals, before departing St James' Park.

