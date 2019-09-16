I Need Him For Sunderland – Rotherham Boss Banking On Rangers Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is eyeing a big performance from Rangers loanee Jake Hastie against Sunderland on Tuesday night and admits it is why he brought him off early on Saturday.



Hastie, who is on a season-long loan at the Millers from Steven Gerrard's Rangers, played and scored in Rotherham's 6-0 crushing of Bolton Wanderers in League One at the weekend.













Warne chose to withdraw the winger after just 67 minutes though, with the three points already in the bag for Rotherham.



He admits that the decision was made firmly with Tuesday night's crunch league trip to Sunderland in mind, but is pleased with how Hastie is progressing with his fitness.



Warne told iFollowMillers: "Jake Hastie is getting fitter every week, but I need him for Tuesday night, ideally."







The Rotherham boss is putting the emphasis fully on the Sunderland game now and believes there will still be things his side can learn from their 6-0 win ahead of the visit to the Stadium of Light.



"I always think we can be better.



"If I didn’t I’m not doing my job properly.



"We’ll watch the game back tomorrow then prepare for Sunderland. We’ll see what things we could have done better."



Rangers only landed Hastie in the summer from Motherwell, but the Gers are looking for the winger to kick on at Rotherham and play regular first team football over the course of the campaign.



Sunderland also won at the weekend, putting Accrington Stanley to the sword 3-1.

