06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/09/2019 - 22:30 BST

It’s Very Positive – Leeds United U23 Boss Hails First Team Star’s Involvement In Win

 




Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has welcomed Luke Ayling getting 45 minutes under his belt against Watford in the Professional Development League North. 

Ayling has been working his way back from injury and was introduced in the second half of the clash at Elland Road, scoring and registering an assist.


 



The experienced full-back played his part in a comprehensive 6-0 victory for Corberan's men and the Leeds Under-23s boss, who works closely with head coach Marcelo Bielsa, feels it was a huge positive to see Ayling back in action.

Corberan also sees a big benefit in the young Leeds talents having the chance to play with Ayling and see him in action close up.

 


"Very positive", Corberan told LUTV when asked about Ayling's involvement.


 


"These types of games can help a lot because from one long period of injury, the players need to recover the physical levels, the confidence, the technical level, to play a game, even if it is 23s, than to make training.

"So they need this step and I think it is very positive to see someone like Luke Ayling, who is experienced in the first team, to see him here and how he faced the game, and when he trains with the young guys, he teaches them what you need to be a Leeds United player", he added.

 


Ayling will be looking to now kick on with his injury comeback, but may face a tough task when it comes to winning back his spot in Bielsa's first team.

The Argentine is often reluctant to change a winning team and with Stuart Dallas having excelled at right-back, Ayling could have to wait for his chance to stake a claim.
 