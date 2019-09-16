Key Marco Silva Trait Has Impressed Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton centre-back Michael Keane is loving playing football under Toffees boss Marco Silva because of the Spaniard's attention to detail.



26-year-old English defender Keane joined Everton from Burnley for a fee in the region of £25m in 2017, penning a five-year contract.













However, his first season at Goodison Park was a turbulent one, with Ronald Koeman, David Unsworth and Sam Allardyce all managing the club.



Keane helped the Toffees keep eight clean sheets from his 30 Premier League appearances and saw Everton finish eighth with 49 points that season.





Keane has experienced stability before Silva was appointed as manager ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.







Although the Merseyside-based club finished eighth again, they earned 54 points – five more than they earned the previous term – and reduced their goals conceded from 58 to 46.



Keane, who helped Everton keep 13 clean sheets last season, is enjoying playing under Silva, whose attention to detail has impressed the Manchester-born man, according to The Athletic.





The former Manchester United player has helped Everton win two of their five league games so far and has kept two clean sheets as well.



However, the club are yet to win a game away from home this season, which Silva will have to address soon.

