Learning This Helped Me Score – Liverpool Loanee On Weekend Goal

Liverpool loanee Liam Millar feels learning to stay calm in front of goal helped him score for Kilmarnock against Hibernian at the weekend.



19-year-old centre-forward Millar scored his first goal of the season for Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock against Hibernian on Saturday, helping Killie earn a 2-0 win.













The goal marked the Canadian international's second-ever senior team goal, having scored one for Kilmarnock on loan during the latter half of last season.



Millar decided to return to the Scottish Premiership club because he wanted to get more playing time and goals under his belt, but he feels that not being able to hold his nerve in front of goal often holds him back.





The Liverpool youngster has revealed that he has been working on staying calm in front of goal and is confident that it paid off against Hibernian on Saturday.







"I’ve always said I came back to add goals, assists and more numbers to my game", Millar told Killie TV.



"I’ve worked a lot on relaxing in front of goal during training.





“I tend to do everything at 100 miles an hour, so it was about learning to calm down – which is what I did today.



“It was a great team goal; and it just goes to show when we have the ball and we move it about instead of just kicking long – it works and we create chances from it.”



Millar has scored one goal and provided two assists from his five appearances for Kilmarnock across all competitions and will be looking to add more to his tally when Killie travel to champions Celtic this coming weekend.

