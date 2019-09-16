This Makes Him Easy To Trust – Former Leeds Boss On Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Uwe Rosler has hailed Whites right-back Stuart Dallas as a great listener and feels it makes him easy to trust.



Last week, Dallas, who arrived at Elland Road from Brentford in 2015, penned a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2023.













Three days later the Northern Irishman helped the Whites defence claim a clean sheet in their 2-0 away win against Barnsley.



While the 2018/19 campaign saw Dallas successfully converted into a full-back, he was a versatile winger when he was signed by Rosler in 2015.





The German manager was a big fan of the 28-year-old's ability to play on either flank and also as a central midfielder. However, it was Dallas' willingness to listen and learn which made him trust the player the most.









“I wanted him at Leeds and I hassled [Massimo] Cellino to get him once we knew there was a chance Brentford would sell", Rosler told The Athletic.



"The fee was a bit higher by then! I used him in a 4-3-3 at Leeds and I thought he could play on either side, down the right or cutting in off the left to shoot with his right foot.





"He’s good enough to play as an ‘eight’ too. That wouldn’t be a problem for him.



“What I noticed with him was that he always listened. He always took on board what we said to him and found instructions easy to execute.



"That’s the sign of a good player and it makes him easy to trust.”



Dallas has played in each of Leeds' six league games this season, scoring one goal and helping them earn four clean sheets.

