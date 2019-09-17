XRegister
17/09/2019 - 15:02 BST

It Could Become Problem – Former Leeds Star Offers Fans and Players Advice For Derby Game

 




Tony Dorigo believes the Leeds United players and fans must not get too anxious and lose patience if they do not get an early goal in games at Elland Road, as the Whites are having a genuine issue breaking down teams at home.

Leeds fought hard until the end and salvaged three points away at Barnsley on Sunday when they scored two late goals to win a local Yorkshire derby.  


 



Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have been scoring more late goals since last season and continue to play their kind of football regardless of the situation of the game.

But Dorigo has seen a worrying sense of anxiety creeping into Leeds players, especially at home with Elland Road also contributing to it, if they do not score an early goal and sides sit deep.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leeds United (@leedsunited) on


The former Leeds star wants the players to be more patient and he also urged the fans not to get too worried if the team do not get an early goal despite creating chances, ahead of Derby County's visit this weekend.



Dorigo said on LUTV: “I think at home we have a slight problem that could turn into a bigger problem if we are not careful.

“We need to have composure and patience.
 


“Sometimes, maybe the fans, as well as the players, think 'well, we've had four chances now, why haven't we scored?'.

“So, if we can keep that in check, I think we'll be absolutely fine.”

Leeds will host Derby County at Elland Road in the early Championship kick-off on Saturday.   
 