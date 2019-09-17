I’ve Got To Prove Myself – Celtic Star Cools Speculation Over Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has brushed aside rumours of him leaving the Bhoys and insists that he still needs to prove himself at Parkhead.



Edouard has already netted six goals this season and has bagged the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for August.













The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Celtic, with suggestions that several clubs have been closely monitoring his progress in Scotland since last season.



Lazio and Monaco are believed to be interested in Edouard and there are also claims that Napoli are considering taking him to the San Paolo in the winter transfer window.





However, Edouard is not aware of the rumours and insisted that he is happy being a Celtic player at the moment.







The Frenchman also feels that he still has a lot to prove at Celtic despite all the speculation over him leaving the club for a bigger stage.



Edouard was quoted as saying by the Evening Express: “I actually didn’t know about this and it doesn’t really matter. At the moment I’m a Celtic player.





“I’ve got a season to play, I’ve got a long contract, I’m really happy with the way I’m playing, the set-up here and I’m really happy to play with my friends for the team.



“The main thing at the moment is I’m a Celtic player and I’m happy to be a Celtic player.



“I’ve still got a lot to prove with Celtic, as part of the Celtic team. There’s a long season ahead of us, we need to concentrate on that.



“The key is I’ve got to prove myself here first.”



Edouard has netted 40 times for Celtic since joining the club in 2017, with the Bhoys then splashing the cash to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent basis a year later.

