We Wanted Tough Europa League Group – Rangers Star Sheyi Ojo

Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo has revealed that the Gers wanted to get a tough Europa League group as it provides the team with the opportunity to play against the best.



When the draw for the Europa League group stage took place in Monaco on 30th August, Scottish Premiership side Rangers were drawn in a comparatively tough group, alongside Feyenoord, FC Porto and BSC Young Boys.













While Feyenoord played in the Europa League qualifying rounds last season, Porto and Young Boys took part in the Champions League.



Although Rangers now face a tough challenge to get out of the group, Ojo, who arrived at the club on loan from Liverpool this summer, has revealed that everyone at Ibrox wanted to get a difficult group.





The 22-year-old Englishman is relishing the opportunity to play against strong teams and feels that is the purpose of being in the Europa League, while also being positive that the Gers can fare well.







"For pretty much all of the players, it was like, we wanted to get a tough a group", Ojo told the official Rangers podcast.



"It is a good opportunity, as a club and as players, to go against the best and, obviously, that's what we want to do.





"That's why you push so hard to be in these sort of tournaments.



"I feel like being in the Europa League this season is massive not only for the club but for the players as well.



"It's going to be a massive test but I'm sure we'll be able to do well."



Rangers commence their group stage matches by hosting Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord at Ibrox on Thursday, while Porto and Young Boys will face off at the Estadio do Dragao.

