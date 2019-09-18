Chelsea’s Success This Season Depends On This Player – Liverpool Legend Assesses Weekend Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes that Tammy Abraham's form will determine how Chelsea fare in the 2019/20 campaign.



While Frank Lampard's tenure as Chelsea manager has not produced the best of results so far, the former Blues midfielder has received plaudits for putting his trust in youngsters.













Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour all have featured for the Stamford Bridge outfit so far this term, but it has been Abraham, along with Mount, who has been taking the spotlight.



The 21-year-old has scored seven goals from five Premier League appearances, averaging a goal every 47 minutes, and is joint-first with Sergio Aguero in the goalscoring chart.





Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge this coming weekend and Reds legend Gillespie is wary about Abraham and the impact he can have. The former defender even feels that whether or not Abraham can continue to score regularly will have a huge say in Chelsea's season.







"What Frank Lampard has done well is he's introduced the youngsters, a lot of English youngsters as well", Gillespie, looking ahead to the weekend game, said on LFC TV after Liverpool's loss at Napoli.



"I said in the games of theirs I saw before that it's about finding a goalscorer and it looks as if Tammy Abraham has stepped up to the plate a little bit.





"If he can continue his form then I can see Chelsea having quite a decent season."



Gillespie though does not expect Chelsea to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.



"I still think they are a little bit off being a top class side, I think they still need one or two players; any time you lose a player of Eden Hazard's class and ability you're not going to be as strong."



Chelsea will host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Lampard will be looking to earn his third league win as Blues manager.

