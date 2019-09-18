Juventus Set Steep Asking Price For West Ham Target As Qatari Clubs Chase Signature

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have identified an asking price for West Ham United and Manchester United linked striker Mario Mandzukic as two Qatari clubs try to sign him this month.



The transfer window is still open in Qatar and Al-Rayyan and Al-Gharafa have until the end of September to secure new players.













The two Qatari clubs are chasing the signature of 33-year-old striker Mandzukic from Juventus and are pushing to take a deal over the line.



They have offered lucrative contracts to tempt the Croatian into considering the move, but they still have a major obstacle to cross in the form of Juventus.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A champions have demanded a transfer fee of €10m before agreeing to let the striker go this month.







However, their asking price is considered too steep by the Qataris and they do not want to spend such a high figure in the shape of a transfer fee for Mandzukic.



The two clubs are working on offering the striker big money in terms of wages in order to change his mind about moving to Qatar.





Mandzukic is believed to be in favour of continuing in Europe and could wait until the January window before taking a call on his future.



The striker, who has been left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad, has been linked with a move to West Ham and Manchester United.

