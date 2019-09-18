Rennes Coach Provides Injury Update On Key Man’s Involvement In Celtic Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes coach Julien Stephan has conceded that star man Mbaye Niang is still a doubt for his side's Europa League clash against Celtic on Thursday night.



Celtic will open their Europa League campaign with a trip to France where they will take on Rennes at Roazhon Park on Thursday.













The Bhoys are looking to make a good start to their Europa League campaign in a tricky looking group and they will be buoyed by some injury news coming out of the Rennes camp.



The French side have been sweating over Niang’s fitness and the attacker was not available against Brest at the weekend.





And Stephan admits that he will take a decision on the forward’s involvement following a fitness today during training.







The Rennes coach said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with Celtic: “There will be a final test this afternoon, we will see after training.



“Otherwise, there are no injuries to others compared to last weekend’s league game.”





Niang has been in good form this season and has netted two Ligue 1 goals already, including in a shock win over Paris Saint-Germain.



Celtic will be hoping he is not on the pitch when they face Rennes on Thursday night.

