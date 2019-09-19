Arsenal Likely To Be Powerless To Recall Eddie Nketiah In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will be unable to recall Eddie Nketiah from Leeds United in the January transfer window if the Whites continue to give him regular game time.



Leeds won the race to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners in the summer, beating off serious competition from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf.













While he has not yet nailed down a spot in the side in Championship games, Nketiah has still made a big impact at Leeds and calls are growing for him to start ahead of Patrick Bamford.



It has been floated in some quarters that Arsenal could look to bring the striker back in January if they suffer injuries or need to shake up their attacking options.



However, according to The Athletic, the recall clause in Nketiah's loan agreement is linked to the number of minutes the striker plays.







And with Leeds handing Nketiah regular time on the pitch, Arsenal will be unable to trigger the clause to take him back to the Emirates Stadium in the new year.



Arsenal rate Nketiah highly and the striker is likely to head back to north London next summer.



The Gunners also have a firm no-sale stance on Nketiah, meaning Leeds are unlikely to be able to purchase him, even if he does have a successful season at Elland Road.

