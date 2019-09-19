Liverpool Star Urges Reds To Do Something Extra To Win League

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes the Reds should do 'something extra' to win the Premier League as the competition in the league is constantly going up.



The Merseyside-based club narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season after they fell one point behind Manchester City, who were crowned champions for a second time in-a-row on 12th May.













Liverpool gathered 97 points from their 38 games in the 2018/19 campaign, the third-highest points total in the history of the English first division.



The Reds missing out on the league title despite accumulating a club record number of points is testimony to the constant increase of competition in the league, according to Fabinho.





The Brazilian international feels Liverpool should do something extra in order to get their hands on the Premier League title ahead of their rivals this season and is positive that they have done it so far.







“Last season we achieved a club record number of points in the Premier League”, Fabinho told the official Liverpool FC magazine.



"I think it was the third-highest points total in the history of the competition. This shows how much the level of competition is increasing.





“We’re a great team but all our rivals are very strong as well, it shows that if we want to be champions we have to do something extra.



"It’s not enough beating the record, sometimes we have to do even more.



“We’ve focused upon this at the start of the season and started really well.



"I hope this run of form continues as it will help with our confidence in the forthcoming games.”



Liverpool, who have won all five of their league games so far, will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact when they travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend to play Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

