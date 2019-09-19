XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/09/2019 - 17:15 BST

Liverpool Star Urges Reds To Do Something Extra To Win League

 




Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes the Reds should do 'something extra' to win the Premier League as the competition in the league is constantly going up.

The Merseyside-based club narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season after they fell one point behind Manchester City, who were crowned champions for a second time in-a-row on 12th May.  


 



Liverpool gathered 97 points from their 38 games in the 2018/19 campaign, the third-highest points total in the history of the English first division.

The Reds missing out on the league title despite accumulating a club record number of points is testimony to the constant increase of competition in the league, according to Fabinho.
 


The Brazilian international feels Liverpool should do something extra in order to get their hands on the Premier League title ahead of their rivals this season and is positive that they have done it so far.



Last season we achieved a club record number of points in the Premier League”, Fabinho told the official Liverpool FC magazine.

"I think it was the third-highest points total in the history of the competition. This shows how much the level of competition is increasing.
 


We’re a great team but all our rivals are very strong as well, it shows that if we want to be champions we have to do something extra.

"It’s not enough beating the record, sometimes we have to do even more.

We’ve focused upon this at the start of the season and started really well.

"I hope this run of form continues as it will help with our confidence in the forthcoming games.

Liverpool, who have won all five of their league games so far, will be looking to keep their unbeaten run intact when they travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend to play Frank Lampard's Chelsea.   
 