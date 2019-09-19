Look At Norwich City – Derby County Star Wants To Use Canaries As Example

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone has urged the Rams to be patient under new boss Phillip Cocu and wants the club to take inspiration from Norwich City, who stuck with manager Daniel Farke despite having a difficult start.



The Championship club have had a tough opening to their season under new manager Cocu, who replaced Frank Lampard in the summer, winning just one of their seven games so far.













Having reached the Championship playoff final last year, sitting 19th in the league after seven games has frustrated some of the Rams faithful.



However, Huddlestone, who has been at the club since 2017, wants all around Pride Park to be patient as he believes Cocu, with the number of adversities he is facing, will take some time to get things right.





The former Tottenham Hotspur man has also urged the fans to take inspiration from Norwich, who are reaping the rewards for showing patience with Farke this season.







"If you look at Norwich when their manager took over they struggled at the beginning and stuck with him where some owners or clubs might have fired him early doors”, Huddlestone told Rams TV.



“They got their rewards last season and they are reaping those rewards this year.





“I think especially with the remit that this manager has got, we have lost a lot of senior players in the off season, a lot of big characters, he is blooding the youngsters in – 17 or 18-year-olds who haven’t even had the chance to go on loan and play men’s football so it is going to take time.



“We have got a few new signings who are integral to the starting 11 at the minute as well.



"It is just a call to people to be patient and realistic.”



Derby face a challenging away trip to Leeds United this weekend and the Rams will be hoping to kick-start their campaign with a win at Elland Road.



Norwich meanwhile are a Premier League club under Farke and sit 13th after five games.

