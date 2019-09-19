When You Go To Celtic, You Cry Twice – Former Defender On Sheer Size of Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Former defender Stephane Mahe has conceded that he was unsure about joining Celtic, but admits that once he experienced the love of the fans, he never regretted his decision.



Mahe became the first French player to feature for Celtic when he joined the Bhoys from Rennes in 1997.













The left-back won six trophies at Celtic and was part of the side that ended Rangers’ run of nine consecutive league titles when Bhoys won it in the 1997/98 season.



Mahe fondly remembers his four years at Celtic and indicated leaving the Scottish champions in 2001 was an emotional decision when he joined Hearts.





However, he admits that he was not completely sold on joining Celtic as he had very little knowledge of Scottish football at that time.







But he conceded that he never regretted the switch once he experienced the love of the fans and understood the sheer size of Celtic.



“When we come to Celtic, we cry twice: when we arrive and when we leave”, Mahe told French sports daily L’Equipe.





“I was leaving a complicated season at Rennes and I had no offer in France.



“When I was offered Celtic, I asked myself questions as I didn’t know anything about Scottish football.



“But once I was there, I discovered the love of the fans and the size of the club.”



Mahe will see his two former sides, Rennes and Celtic, clash tonight in the Europa League at the Roazhon Park.

