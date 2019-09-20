Fans Were Fantastic – Former Everton Star Issues Message Ahead of Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka has sent a message to the Everton fans ahead of this weekend's Premier League meeting between his current and former clubs.



The 37-year-old centre-back, who signed for Everton in the summer of 2007, put an end to his stay at Goodison Park this summer and joined former club Sheffield United.













During his 12 year spell at the club, Jagielka served as Everton skipper for a period of six years after former Everton boss David Moyes appointed him as captain ahead of the 2013/14 campaign.



With the defender set to return to Goodison Park as a Sheffield United player, he has issued a message to the fans and spoken of his pride at wearing the armband.





Jagielka is delighted to have served the Goodison Park club as player and captain for a long time and grateful to the fans for their support throughout the years.







“The fans were fantastic with me and I would like to think they could see I gave my all for the Club from day one”, Jagielka told Everton's official site.



“For me to retain my place in the team for so long at a club with a fantastic history makes me so proud.





“I never, ever took it for granted and it’s something I am immensely proud of.



“To captain the team was just another level. I never imagined that I would do that but as the years went on, I took more and more responsibility."



Jagielka has featured in only one game for Sheffield United this season, coming on as a late substitute in the Blades' 1-0 win against Crystal Palace last month.

