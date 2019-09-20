The Stats Are Starting To Show This – Chelsea Star On Upward Curve

Follow @insidefutbol





Jorginho has insisted that his improved performances this season are down to the fact that he learned a lot from his struggles in his first year at Chelsea.



The midfielder joined Chelsea from Napoli last summer and in his initial months, the Italian struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.













There were complaints about the speed of his passing and many felt that he was not contributing much from the base of the midfield in Maurizio Sarri’s system.



However, Jorginho has been super this season and has made more ball recoveries (44) and interceptions (10) than players such as Rodri at Manchester City or Liverpool’s Fabinho.





He feels that his improved showing this season is down to the fact that he learned a lot from last year and admits that he realised that he needed to be more aggressive in order to survive in the Premier League.







The midfielder admits that the intensity of the Premier League did take him by surprise but now he relishes it as it has helped to develop him as a more complete midfielder.



The Italian told The Athletic: “I learned an awful lot from my first year here in England.





“The stats I’m posting in matches now are beginning to show that.



"I feel more comfortable going into tackles now, competing for the ball, being aggressive.



"It’s something you have to learn if you want to survive in the Premier League.



“I know I have been booked four times already this season, but that (spikiness) is what I need. I have to compete.



"I cope better with it all these days. I have adapted.



“The most positive thing I’ve learned from being in England is that intensity you need out on the pitch.



“The intensity in every single tackle I look to go and win, and every piece of play I’m involved in. You cannot let up at all.



“That intensity cannot dip, even for a moment. That is what has added to me as a player. That is why I am developing.”



Jorginho has made 61 appearances for Chelsea and has three goals to his name, with the Italian now considered a key player at Stamford Bridge.

