You Saw It In Them – Jaap Stam Tells Feyenoord To Learn This From Rangers

Feyenoord coach Jaap Stam has insisted that his players need to learn a lot about the intensity of European games from Rangers.



Sheyi Ojo’s first-half screamer was the difference between the two sides as Rangers beat Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox in the opening game of both sides' Europa League group stage campaigns.













It was a close encounter and Steven Gerrard later revealed that he was delighted with the fight and passion his players showed to get the win over the line against the Dutch giants.



Stam admits that his players can learn a lot from Rangers about how to approach European games and conceded that the Scottish champions battled hard to keep his side at bay in the second half.





He stressed that such football might not come naturally to Dutch players, but feels they will need to learn that as at the top level of European football they have to show conviction and intensity.







Stam told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: “You have to play with conviction in these kind of games.



“You saw that in them too.





“They kicked us in half whenever we tried to get through in the second half.



“We have to learn that. It is not in our nature but you need that in international football.”



Stam admits that a number of his Feyenoord players need to adapt to the demands of European football.



“This is international football.



“Some players will have to get used to it.



“Sometimes you have to make quick choices when you know how direct your opponents are.”



Rangers’ next Europa League game will take them to Switzerland to take on Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse on 3rd October, while Feyenoord play host to FC Porto.

