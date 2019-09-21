Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle Refused To Meet Asking Price For Ligue 1 Star Despite Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Everton were amongst the clubs who were put off by Marseille’s asking price for Morgan Sanson in the summer.



The 25-year-old midfielder’s future at Marseille was under the scanner during the last transfer window but he eventually continued at the club.













Marseille were considering selling him if they got the right price and were aware that Sanson was on the wish list of several clubs.



And sides did make a move to get in touch with Marseille for him, but it has been claimed they did not want to spend the kind of sums the Ligue 1 giants were demanding.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton were three of the clubs who probed the possibility of signing Sanson in the summer.







Spanish giants Valencia and Serie A behemoths AC Milan and Inter also showed an interest, but a deal never happened.



All of the three clubs were not prepared to match Marseille’s asking price for Sanson, which they deemed to be excessive.





The Ligue 1 outfit wanted at least €25m before agreeing to sell him in the summer, despite being under pressure to raise funds.

