06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/09/2019 - 21:14 BST

Kit Men Never Have To Wash His Kit – Former Leeds Star On Whites Player Following Derby Draw

 




Ben White has impressed former Leeds United defender Ben Parker, who believes he is the very model of a modern day centre-back. 

The defender, who is on loan at Leeds for the season from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, turned in an accomplished performance in the Whites' 1-1 draw at home against Derby County on Saturday.


 



White has won plaudits for his displays at Elland Road and Parker is a big fan of the 21-year-old, joking that the kit men probably do not even need to wash his kit, due to him being such a cool customer.

"Ben White goes about his business so cool, so calm", Parker said on LUTV after the draw, as he assessed the centre-back.

 


"I don't think the kit men ever have to wash his kit because he doesn't sweat, he never gets on the floor to make it dirty.


 


"He's an ideal, perfect, modern day centre-half.

"Defenders pride themselves on clean sheets and his performance probably deserved one", Parker, who turned out for Leeds until his release in 2012, added.

 


Leeds have not negotiated a purchase option in their loan agreement with Brighton and the jury is out on whether the Seagulls would be willing to sell White.

The 21-year-old has formed a solid partnership with Liam Cooper in the heart of Leeds' backline, stepping in to replace Pontus Jansson, who was sold to Brentford in the summer.
 