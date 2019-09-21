Last Season Didn’t Happen – Eintracht Frankfurt Coach Laments Loss of Sebastien Haller

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter has indicated that his side are missing the goals lost by the same of West Ham United new boy Sebastien Haller this season.



West Ham paid big money to snare the Frenchman away from the Bundesliga side during the last summer transfer window.













Haller scored 20 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and has already netted three in four Premier League appearances for the Hammers in the current campaign.



Eintracht Frankfurt also sold Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic in the summer and it has led to them struggling in front of goal this season.





They had 24 attempts against Arsenal on Thursday night, but the Bundesliga side did not manage to hit the back of the net in a 3-0 defeat at home in the Europa League.







Hutter admits that his side are missing the likes of Haller, Jovic and Rebic this season and they are struggling to take advantage of the chances they have been creating.



“We lost players who scored many goals”, the Eintracht Frankfurt coach was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.





“But that should not be an excuse.



“Last season we had some games like Donetsk or Benfica, where the opponents also had many chances.



“But at the right time, we scored the goals from the few chances.”



Manuel Pellegrini has lavished praise on Haller and believes the striker is a complete player.

