21/09/2019 - 12:22 BST

Marco Silva Issues Rallying Cry To Everton Fans Ahead of Sheffield United Clash

 




Everton boss Marco Silva has told the Toffees fans they have a big role to play in the visit of Sheffield United to Goodison Park this afternoon. 

Silva's side suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat away at Bournemouth last weekend, leading to criticism heading the Toffees' way, and will be keen to make no mistake on home turf against the Blades.


 



The Portuguese boss is keen to make home advantage count and has told the fans they have a big role to play, as they have already contributed towards the side's solid Goodison Park form.

"Our supporters have played a key role in this form at Goodison and on Saturday they will play with us and can have a key role again", Silva told his club's official site.

 


"We had 13 games with 10 clean sheets and started this season with two clean sheets.


 


"It is up to us to regroup and analyse – which we have already – to keep going and working hard.

"It is up to us to do the same things as before or, if we can, do them even better", he added.

 


Everton have won their last six league games at Goodison Park, a run stretching back to March this year, and will start as favourites to take all three points against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United this afternoon.

The last meeting between the two clubs, in 2011, saw Everton run out 3-1 winners over Sheffield United in an EFL Cup fixture.
 