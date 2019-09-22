Alfredo Morelos Starts – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)



Rangers have named their team and substitutes to go up against Tommy Wright's St Johnstone outfit in an away Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.



The Gers edged out Feyenoord on Thursday night to start their Europa League group stage campaign with a win and now switch their attention to domestic matters in Perth.













Steven Gerrard's men have not lost in seven away trips this term and have won on their last four games at McDiarmid Park.



The Rangers boss picks Allan McGregor in goal, while at centre-back he places his trust in Connor Goldson and Filip Helander. James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs for this afternoon's game.





In midfield, the Rangers manager slots in Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker support Alfredo Morelos up top.







If Gerrard needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe.





Rangers Team vs St Johnstone



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Barker, Ojo, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Kamara, Stewart, Arfield, Defoe

