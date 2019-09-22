He Can Absolutely Ruin You – Former Rangers Star Salutes Ger After Win At St Johnstone

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers attacker Billy Dodds has saluted Jermain Defoe after he came off the bench to help himself to a brace in a 4-0 win at St Johnstone.



With Alfredo Morelos having started on Thursday night against Feyenoord, Defoe was expected by many to be in the team from the off, but Gers boss Steven Gerrard again played the Colombian.













The visitors struggled to get going in the opening 45 minutes, but scored just a minute into the second period through Morelos, before Connor Goldson then scored from a header on the hour mark to make it 2-0.



Defoe was introduced off the bench for Morelos in the 79th minute.



He scored his first in the 88th minute following controversy as St Johnstone believed the ball had gone over the line at the other end.







Defoe was ruthless on the counter attack and then slid in his second goal only a minute later to make it 4-0 for Rangers at McDiarmid Park.



Dodds believes that Defoe is one player that can cause big damage on the counter attack and admits when the veteran striker gets in the box, more often than not he scores.



"When the game is this open and you are leaving space to try and get a goal then you're playing risky football", Dodds said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"When a player with the quality Defoe has gets in the box with the ball then there's usually only one outcome.



"He's that type of player that can absolutely ruin you", he added.



Defoe did not feature against Feyenoord on Thursday and was able to come on off the bench against St Johnstone fully fresh.

