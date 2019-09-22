I Only Fear Liverpool and Manchester City – Aston Villa Boss Dean Smith

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has insisted he only fears Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, after his side slipped to a 3-2 loss at Arsenal.



Smith saw his side take the lead at Arsenal through John McGinn and when the Gunners lost Ainsley Maitland-Niles to a red card before half time, the visitors looked firmly in command.













Arsenal hit back to level through a Nicolas Pepe penalty in the 59th minute, but even with Aston Villa hitting back through Wesley a minute later, Smith's men still ended up losing.



Calum Chambers made it 2-2 and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a superb free kick, both goals coming in the final ten minutes, to make it 3-2 to the Gunners by the end of the 90 minutes.



Smith is disappointed with the defeat and believes Villa will never have a better chance to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.







He told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "I am bitterly disappointed. We lost our structure for periods in the second half. First half we were on the front foot and looked solid.



"It is always going to be a tough game but we will never get a better chance to win.



"The game became too open with them at 10 men.



"We lost our fearlessness but for some reason we retracted second half and put us under pressure.



"We scored again and had a good five min spell but retracted again. The players lost a bit of belief and that is what disappointed me the most", Smith added.



The Aston Villa boss insists there are only two teams he fears in the division, in the shape of Liverpool and Manchester City, with the rest of the league's teams not scaring him.



"There is no big concern. We have had a real good go", he said, when asked about Villa's form.



"Apart from Man City and Liverpool I don't fear anyone in this league."



Manchester City crushed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, while Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday; Aston Villa will travel to Manchester City on 26th October, before hosting Liverpool the following weekend.

