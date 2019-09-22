That Is Huge – Rangers Coach On Big Moments For Liverpool Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Michael Beale believes Liverpool loan star Sheyi Ojo is making big progress at Rangers.



The Rangers first team coach was well aware of Ojo's talents before the Gers brought him to Ibrox on a season-long loan deal, due to his time coaching in Liverpool's youth set-up.













Ojo struggled to make his mark away from Liverpool on loan last term; the winger spent the season in France at Reims and played only 458 minutes of football in Ligue 1.



He has already started well at Rangers and hit a thunderbolt of a shot on Thursday night at Ibrox to give the Gers a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa League.



Beale believes Ojo has had some big moments in a light blue shirt already and told Rangers TV before the win at St Johnstone: "Big, big goal for Sheyi Ojo. You think, if he plays this weekend, he's already matched the appearances he had last season.







"So that is huge.



"He's already scored five goals in eleven starts now, so it was a big, big night for him."



Ojo clocked 84 minutes in Perth on Sunday as Rangers eased to a 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Johnstone to keep the pressure on league leaders Celtic.



The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances for Liverpool at senior level and will be keen to take a big step forward with his development under Steven Gerrard at Rangers this term.

