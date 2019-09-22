XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/09/2019 - 21:02 BST

When He Gets His Chance, Wow, Rangers Fans Will Be So Pleased – Gers Coach On Talent

 




Rangers defender George Edmundson has been tipped for greatness at Ibrox by Gers first team coach Michael Beale. 

The Glasgow giants made multiple bids to sign Edmundson from English League Two side Oldham Athletic in the summer and eventually succeeded, landing him in June.


 



Playing time has been at a premium for the 22-year-old this season and he is in competition with Connor Goldson, Filip Helander and Nikola Katic for a centre-back spot.

Edmundson has clocked just 270 minutes this term, but Beale is fully convinced of his quality.

 


The Rangers first team coach has promised the club's fans they will not regret Edmundson being signed and believes when the defender's chance comes, he will show just why the Gers were so keen to land him.


 


"George Edmundson is a young player that Rangers fans are going to be so pleased we have in the future", Beale told Rangers TV.

"Once he gets his chance, wow.

 


"We've got four top centre-halves."

Rangers have Edmundson under contract at Ibrox for another four years and the defender will hope to be given an outing this coming Wednesday when the Gers take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena in a Scottish League Cup tie.
 