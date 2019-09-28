XRegister
X
28/09/2019 - 14:05 BST

Callum Hudson-Odoi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Graham Potter's Brighton side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.  

Frank Lampard earned his first home win as Chelsea manager in midweek when the Blues made short work of League Two side Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup. 
 

 



The Blues must make do without left-back Emerson Palmieri, who will be out for at least a month after his hamstring injury flared up again.

Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also unavailable for Brighton's visit, while N'Golo Kante has a hamstring issue and Kurt Zouma is ill.
 


Lampard has Kepa in goal, while at the back he trusts in Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen as the centre-back duo. Jorginho slots into midfield with Ross Barkley, while Willian, Pedro and Mason Mount support Tammy Abraham.



If the Blues need to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then they have options on the bench, including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic.
 


Chelsea Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Mount, Abraham 

Substitutes: Caballero, Guehi, James, Kovacic, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi
 