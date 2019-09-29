Tottenham Hotspur Looking At Other Loan Options For Jack Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have started to look around for another club to loan Leeds United winger Jack Clarke to in the second half of the season, according to the Sun.



Spurs splashed the cash to sign Clarke from Leeds in the summer transfer window, but agreed to loan him back to the Elland Road outfit for the season as part of the deal.













Leeds though signed six players on loan in the summer and EFL rules mean they can only field five in a matchday squad.



Clarke has regularly been missing out, though he was on the bench at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, and has had to make do with Under-23s football.





Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants the 18-year-old to be playing regular football and will move to terminate his season-long loan deal in the new year.







The north London side have started to look around for potential clubs to send Clarke to in January.



The winger himself is keen to make sure he is playing, with his return to Leeds not having worked out.





Pochettino does not see Clarke, who cost Tottenham £10m to sign, as part of his plans in the current campaign.

