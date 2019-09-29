XRegister
29/09/2019 - 16:37 BST

We’re Not Worthy of Anderlecht – Manchester City Loanee Makes Admission As Dire Start Continues

 




Manchester City loanee Philippe Sandler has admitted that at present the current crop of players at Anderlecht are not worthy of wearing the shirt.

Sandler is on loan for the season at the Belgian giants, where he is playing under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who is both captain and player-coach.  


 



Anderlecht are struggling and could not break down Waasland-Beveren, who sit second bottom, on Sunday as they played out a 0-0 draw.

Kompany's side sit fourth from bottom after taking just six points from their opening nine league games and fans are becoming increasingly restless.
 


And Sandler makes no bones about the fact that on their current showing, the players are not fit to wear the Anderlecht shirt.



"I understand the fans, they take their time on their day off to come and see us, and we have proven in several matches that we are not worthy of Anderlecht", Sandler was quoted as saying by Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"We score too little.
 


"Their reaction is understandable."

His Anderlecht team-mate Samir Nasri admits that not beating teams of the calibre of Waasland-Beveren is not normal for the club.

"Today, it was important to win, we did not do it", Nasri said.

"The fans expressed their frustration, that is normal.

"What is not normal is not to win at home against Waasland."

Anderlecht are next in action away at Charleroi and Kompany will be desperate to head into October's international break on the back of a win.
 