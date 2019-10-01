Claim From Italy: This Is When Romelu Lukaku Decided To Leave Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter new boy Romelu Lukaku’s decision to leave Manchester United in the summer was made when he was left on the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona in April, it has been claimed.



Lukaku is preparing for a trip to the Nou Camp on Wednesday night as part of the Inter team that will take on Barcelona in a big Champions League group game.













The Belgian’s last trip to Barcelona ended on an unhappy note as Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage with him coming on for 17 minutes in the second half.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker also made up his mind about leaving Manchester United in the summer after that evening in Catalunya.





Lukaku started the first leg at Old Trafford, but was left on the bench in the second leg as it became apparent that Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford over the Belgian.







The striker is claimed to have decided to end his time at Manchester United once he was dropped to the bench in that big game.



Negotiations between Inter and Manchester United dragged on for weeks, but the Nerazzurri finally got their man.





Solskjaer did admit last week that he could not afford to keep Lukaku as the player himself wanted to leave Manchester United.

