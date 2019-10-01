XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/10/2019 - 10:49 BST

Fiorentina Pick Up Pace To Lock Down Tottenham Linked Talent On New Contract

 




Fiorentina are working on offering a new and improved long term contract to Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Riccardo Sottil.

The 20-year-old winger has caught the eye of many observers since breaking into the Fiorentina senior side and has been on the radar of several clubs.  


 



He is still not a certainty in the Fiorentina team, but he has done enough in his limited appearances to attract the prying eyes of several teams in Europe.

Tottenham are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on his progress with a view to signing him in the future, but Fiorentina are well aware of the interest Sottil has been generating.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Serie A giants have reacted to the interest the winger has been receiving and are now working on offering him a new deal.



The 20-year-old has two years left to run on his current contract with La Viola and the club do not want him to enter the final year of his deal next summer.

The club are putting in work on a new contract offer that would reward him for the progress he has made since last season.
 


The Serie A giants want to anticipate any incoming offers for Sottil and get him signed up on a new contract.   
 