Fiorentina Pick Up Pace To Lock Down Tottenham Linked Talent On New Contract

Fiorentina are working on offering a new and improved long term contract to Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Riccardo Sottil.



The 20-year-old winger has caught the eye of many observers since breaking into the Fiorentina senior side and has been on the radar of several clubs.













He is still not a certainty in the Fiorentina team, but he has done enough in his limited appearances to attract the prying eyes of several teams in Europe.



Tottenham are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on his progress with a view to signing him in the future, but Fiorentina are well aware of the interest Sottil has been generating.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the Serie A giants have reacted to the interest the winger has been receiving and are now working on offering him a new deal.







The 20-year-old has two years left to run on his current contract with La Viola and the club do not want him to enter the final year of his deal next summer.



The club are putting in work on a new contract offer that would reward him for the progress he has made since last season.





The Serie A giants want to anticipate any incoming offers for Sottil and get him signed up on a new contract.

