Harry Kane Is Fantastic But Robert Lewandowski Is Just Better – Bayern Munich Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has insisted that Robert Lewandowski is a level above Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.



The two leading strikers will come face to face when Bayern Munich take to the pitch to face Tottenham in north London tonight in a big Champions League group game.













Kane has been the talisman of Tottenham’s team over the last few seasons and has been one of the top strikers in world football since breaking into the Spurs line-up.



But Matthaus insisted that Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski remains the better hitman despite all the goals Kane has scored over the seasons.





Matthaus wrote in his column for Sky Deutschland: “Harry Kane is fantastic, but Lewy is just better.”







The Pole has scored in his last eight games in all competitions and Matthaus believes he is after Germany legend Gerd Muller’s record of scoring 40 goals in one Bundesliga season, which has stood since 1972.



And the former Germany midfielder feels Lewandowski has the team behind him who can help him to achieve the record.





“He is after Gerd Muller’s 40-goal record.



“And his incredible quality and the ingenious passes of Philippe Coutinho or Thiago, as well as support from Thomas Muller.



“And the crosses of wingers such as Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic will help him this season to break the record of the nation’s bomber.”

