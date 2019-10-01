This Could Be Where It All Unravels – Former Tottenham Star On Bayern Munich Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jason Cundy has been left shocked by Spurs being thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night and thinks things could be starting to unravel at the club.



Spurs were expected to go toe-to-toe with the German giants in a crunch group stage fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













Mauricio Pochettino's men were only 2-1 down at half time, but Bayern Munich quickly extended their lead to 4-1 in the second half.



Spurs did get back into the game through a Harry Kane penalty on the hour mark, reducing the deficit to just two goals, but then collapsed as Bayern Munich took advantage of the hosts trying to push for more goals.





The German giants grabbed three more goals, running out 7-2 winners, with Serge Gnabry helping himself to four goals over the course of the 90 minutes.







The defeat represents the first occasion in Tottenham's history that they have conceded seven goals in a home game, in any competition, and Cundy thinks something is wrong at the club.



Cundy, who played for Tottenham from 1992 until 1996, is shellshocked by the result.





He said on talkSPORT after the game: "It does leave you a little bit kind of shellshocked.



"Every attack, every single attack [Bayern Munich scored] and Spurs had no answer.



"That's one of those defeats that you look at and you go right…..There is no excuse for that. Not in this tournament, not when you're Spurs.



"There is something afoot.



"It would not surprise me if we look back and this is where you go this was the beginning of what really started to unravel for Spurs", Cundy added.



Tottenham's next Champions League game comes on 22nd October, at home against Red Star Belgrade.

