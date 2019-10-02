Backfired Completely – Serge Gnabry Comments On West Brom Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Serge Gnabry has admitted his loan move from Arsenal to West Brom backfired totally and admits he does not know why his stint at the Hawthorns was a disaster.



The attacker was sent to West Brom by Arsenal for the 2015/16 campaign, but could not impress then Baggies boss Tony Pulis and the move was a failure.













Gnabry managed only 12 minutes of football in the Premier League in six months, and headed back to the Gunners in the summer of 2016.



He is now shining at Bayern Munich and scored four goals in the German side's 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday night.





His display brought further questions as to why he failed at West Brom, but Gnabry admits he has no answers.







"It backfired completely", he told The Athletic.



"It was a very tough time for me.





"I still can’t tell why it went this way but I can look at myself in the mirror and say that I tried as much as I could.



"I sought to talk to him as well but never really got an answer. Only the manager can say why he didn’t want me", Gnabry added.



Arsenal opted to sell Gnabry to Weder Bremen for a fee of around €5m in 2016, before he was then snapped up by Bayern Munich just a year later.



The Bavarians loaned him to Hoffenheim, before welcoming him to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2018, where he has blossomed.

