06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/10/2019 - 18:30 BST

Claim Made Over Why Nathan Jones Still In Stoke City Job

 




Stoke City are keeping Nathan Jones in the manager's post until they have lined up a replacement, it has been claimed.

The Potters suffered another defeat on Tuesday night after they were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town; they are bottom of the Championship with just two points.  


 



Jones accepted after the match that he had failed at his job and apologised to the club's owners, with the axe widely expected to fall.

However, the Welshman is still in the job at the bet365 Stadium, as Stoke prepare for Saturday's trip to Swansea City in the Championship. 
 


Questions have been asked over why Jones has not yet left the bet365 Stadium and, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, it appears to be with Stoke's moves to line up his replacement.



The Potters want to make sure they have nailed down the man to succeed Jones in the dugout before they pull the trigger.

It remains to be seen whether Jones will still be in charge when Stoke take on Swansea this weekend.
 


The club will head into October's international break following the Swansea game, something which would give a new man time to get his feet under the table.
 