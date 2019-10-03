Don’t Let Your Levels Drop, Frank Lampard Advises Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Blues striker Tammy Abraham, but has warned that Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi will come in if the Englishman's levels drop.



The striker has been in fine form for Lampard's Chelsea this season, scoring eight goals from ten appearances across all competitions.













Abraham, who turned 22 on Wednesday, marked the occasion by scoring his first Champions League goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Lille in France.



Lampard, who took charge of the Blues in the summer, is delighted with how the centre-forward has been performing and lauded his thirst for goals, quality on the ball and attitude, while admitting that he still has room for improvement.





The Chelsea boss has also warned Abraham against loosening up as Giroud and Batshuayi are working hard to keep the Englishman on his toes.







"Tammy's performance was more of the same of what we're seeing", Lampard told a press conference.



"He's hungry for goals. He's physical, he gives everything for the team and has quality when the ball is at his feet. Of course there is improvement to be had but he's showing that.





"It's competitive because the minute Tammy's levels drop we'll look to Giroud and Batshuayi and if they are pushing him, if they can come in and make a difference.



"At the minute Tammy is doing really well. For his first Champions League goal, we'll see many more I hope and many more performances like tonight."



Chelsea travel to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend and with Abraham failing to find the back of the net in the past two league games, he will be looking to get his name back on the scoresheet this time.

