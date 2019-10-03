Even Man Utd’s Youngsters Would Be Tough Challenge – AZ Alkmaar Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot has indicated that even a Manchester United team full of youngsters will be a tough nut to crack for his team this evening.



Manchester United are coming into Thursday's Europa League group stage fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Arsenal and struggling for confidence after a poor start to their season.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already said that he will not risk Paul Pogba on an artificial pitch against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and another team resembling the youthful side that beat Astana in the opening group game could take to the pitch tonight.



However, Slot is not taking solace from the fact that Solskjaer is likely to rest some of his best players as he believes some of the youngsters in the squad are the finest in Europe in their age group.





He is not sure what team Manchester United will put out, but is expecting a tough game at home against the Premier League giants.







Slot said in a press conference on Wednesday: “If they play primarily with young talents tomorrow, they will still be players who are among the best talents in Europe.



“And if they play their best players, they are guys who have earned their stripes.





“I have seen many big names.



“Tomorrow we will who they play, the young boys or the big names.”



Solskjaer will be hoping his Manchester United side can record a morale-boosting win in the Netherlands.

