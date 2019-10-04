I Want To Keep Paying Back Neil Lennon, Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest has opened up on his desire to keep repaying Hoops boss Neil Lennon for the trust the 48-year-old has been placing in him.



The 28-year-old is in the midst of his tenth season in the Celtic first team, for whom he has played over 360 matches after being handed his senior team debut by Lennon in May 2010.













Forrest has been a key player for Celtic this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists across all competitions, and is full of thanks for how Lennon has helped to guide his career.



The winger insists that the Northern Irishman has always backed him, assisting him during his time with Celtic's Under-19s and giving him his debut when he was 18, and expressed his desire to repay the manager for showing so much faith in him.





"When I was playing [Under] 19s he did loads for me and when he stepped up to the first team I was still young and he gave me my debut", Forrest told a press conference.







"Now he is back I want to keep repaying him for the faith he has always shown in me."



The winger also expressed his delight at how Celtic have bounced back from their Champions League exit after a defeat to CFR Cluj in August and hopes that they can continue their fine form.





"Right now I feel this team is really exciting.



"Apart from the Cluj game we have kicked on and shown our character.



"Hopefully there is a lot more to come", Forrest said.



Forrest will be looking to continue delivering for Lennon when Celtic travel to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

