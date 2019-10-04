Sir Alex Ferguson Could Push Man Utd To Sign John McGinn – Former Aston Villa Scout

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa scout Bobby Jenks has insisted that Sir Alex Ferguson will advise Manchester United to sign John McGinn in a year’s time if he continues to develop.



McGinn has been one of the top performers at Aston Villa since he joined the club from Hibernian last year, snubbing a move to Scottish champions Celtic.













Aston Villa paid a fee of around £2.75m to get the deal done but Jenks, who scouted the midfielder for the club, never spoke to McGinn as he was sacked by the club shortly before the move was completed.



The former Aston Villa scout has been delighted by the impact the Scottish midfielder has made and claimed that Ferguson was unhappy that McGinn was not on Manchester United’s radar.





Jenks believes the former Manchester United manager will continue to keep tabs on the young Scot and in a year’s time, he might push the club to snare the midfielder away from Villa Park.







“He’s up there with the best-performing midfielders in the division”, the former Aston Villa scout told The Athletic.



“Wait until he’s had a year at that level and then we can say more.





“What I do know is that Sir Alex Ferguson is wondering why Manchester United let a talented Scottish boy slip through.



“He’ll be keeping a close eye on him that’s for sure and if he continues the way he is, you can bet he’ll be telling his pals at United, too.”



McGinn has caught the eye even in the Premier League as well and is likely to be key if Aston Villa are to avoid relegation this season.

