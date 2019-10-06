Dreadful Tackle – Former Scottish Top Flight Star On Ryan Christie Red Card

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has termed Ryan Christie's tackle on Livingston's Scott Robinson "dreadful", and feels Celtic are now up against it at the Tony Macaroni Arena.



Celtic dropped points last weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hibernian and Neil Lennon is looking for his men to respond at Livingston today.













Celtic though have been reduced to ten men after Christie was sent off after 26 minutes.



Christie lunged into a challenge with Robinson, going in with his studs up and McManus feels it was a dreadful tackle on the part of the Bhoy.





McManus wrote on Twitter: "What a dreadful tackle.







"Celtic bang up against it now with 10 men on this pitch."



With the score locked at 0-0 at half time, it remains to be seen how Lennon will adjust things at the break as he looks to plot a path to three points for Celtic with just ten men.





Both sides enjoyed chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Robinson, Jon Guthrie and Stevie Lawless all having efforts on goal for Livingston, while Odsonne Edouard, Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer have gone close for the visitors.

